TTC (TTC) Achieves Market Cap of $18.98 Million

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last week, TTC has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One TTC coin can currently be bought for $0.0552 or 0.00000557 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, BitForex and Bibox. TTC has a market capitalization of $18.98 million and $932,236.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00038862 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $466.24 or 0.04704585 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000279 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000197 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About TTC

TTC is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 800,981,481 coins and its circulating supply is 343,956,325 coins. TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol.

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bibox, IDEX, Upbit and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

