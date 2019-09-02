Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) from a c rating to a d rating in a research note released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Tutor Perini in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tutor Perini from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tutor Perini from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Shares of TPC opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tutor Perini has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $21.35. The stock has a market cap of $490.22 million, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.58.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Tutor Perini had a positive return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Tutor Perini’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tutor Perini will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $665,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 39.8% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 4,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 190.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 133.3% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 23.7% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 10,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

