U S Global Investors Inc. Acquires 2,293 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 51.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.65 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.53.

Starbucks stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.56. 4,296,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,436,791. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.55. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $52.45 and a 52-week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 125.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 59.50%.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 6,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $621,284.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 59,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $5,799,498.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,666 shares of company stock worth $11,342,038. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

