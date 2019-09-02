U S Global Investors Inc. Acquires Shares of 23,204 Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI)

U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000. U S Global Investors Inc. owned 0.06% of Marcus & Millichap at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 4,100.0% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 286.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

Marcus & Millichap stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.08. The stock had a trading volume of 86,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,080. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.94. Marcus & Millichap Inc has a one year low of $29.49 and a one year high of $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.36.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $209.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.33 million. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 20.13%. Marcus & Millichap’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marcus & Millichap Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 10th.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $354,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 262,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,321,232.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell R. Labar sold 10,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $330,706.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.