U S Global Investors Inc. Has $2.13 Million Position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

U S Global Investors Inc. lowered its position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,688 shares during the quarter. Hawaiian makes up about 1.1% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HA. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 248,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 64,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 9,470 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 52,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 18,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 400,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,997,000 after purchasing an additional 152,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $24.00 price target on shares of Hawaiian and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup set a $30.00 price target on shares of Hawaiian and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Macquarie lowered shares of Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.78.

In related news, Director William S. Swelbar sold 1,203 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $30,435.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,943.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:HA traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.41. 351,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,259. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.84 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.80.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.19. Hawaiian had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The business had revenue of $712.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.82%.

Hawaiian Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.