U S Global Investors Inc. Sells 31,835 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

U S Global Investors Inc. lowered its stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 62.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 31,835 shares during the quarter. Allegiant Travel makes up approximately 1.4% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. U S Global Investors Inc. owned 0.12% of Allegiant Travel worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.9% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.3% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti upped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

In other Allegiant Travel news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total transaction of $145,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.17, for a total transaction of $1,596,976.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,910,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,200,777.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,713,663 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGT traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $141.99. 117,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,095. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.87 and its 200-day moving average is $139.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $98.18 and a 1-year high of $157.50.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $491.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.81 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 14.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

Allegiant Travel Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.