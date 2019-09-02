U S Global Investors Inc. Takes $1.20 Million Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Graco in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC grew its stake in Graco by 91.9% during the first quarter. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Graco during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Graco during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Graco during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $732,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Graco stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.57. 341,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.36 and a 12 month high of $53.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.94.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Graco had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $428.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GGG. ValuEngine cut shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Graco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

