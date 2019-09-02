ugChain Price Up 0.4% This Week (UGC)

ugChain (CURRENCY:UGC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. In the last week, ugChain has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One ugChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. ugChain has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $396,763.00 worth of ugChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ugChain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00038337 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $482.52 or 0.04662429 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000199 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000069 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

ugChain Token Profile

ugChain (CRYPTO:UGC) is a token. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. ugChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 568,842,039 tokens. The Reddit community for ugChain is /r/ugChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ugChain is medium.com/@ugChainOfficial. The official website for ugChain is www.ugchain.com. ugChain’s official Twitter account is @ugChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ugChain Token Trading

ugChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ugChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ugChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ugChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ugChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ugChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.