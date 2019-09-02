Ultimate Sports Group (LON:USG) Trading 4.1% Higher

Ultimate Sports Group PLC (LON:USG) shares traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 25.50 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 25.50 ($0.33), 36,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 64% from the average session volume of 100,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.50 ($0.32).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 17.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 15.92.

About Ultimate Sports Group (LON:USG)

Ultimate Sports Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires or invests in sport, technology, and general investment early stage companies in the United Kingdom. The company specializes in the delivery of primary school sport covering the national curriculum during the day and the extended day before and after school hours, such as breakfast, lunchtime, and after-school clubs.

