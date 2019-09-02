Unilever (NYSE:UN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever (NYSE:UN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unilever is one of the world’s largest consumer products companies. They produce and market a wide range of foods, home and personal care products. Their leading brands include Dove, Lipton, Magnum, Omo and Rama. They are the number one producer of frozen foods in Europe, They are also a leader in the branded olive oil category the most important brand being Bertolli. They are the largest seller of packet tea in the world through our Lipton and Brooke Bond brands. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Unilever from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.00.

UN opened at $62.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.85. Unilever has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $62.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 26,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Unilever by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Unilever by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Unilever by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 7.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

