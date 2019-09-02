UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,556 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $12,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 201 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 235.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 235 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Citigroup raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $247.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $310.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $293.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.11.

In related news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total value of $3,063,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,309 shares in the company, valued at $15,652,800.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.50, for a total transaction of $463,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 187,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,517,138.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $7,238,720 over the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $234.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,169,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,480,041. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $208.07 and a twelve month high of $287.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $248.17 and its 200-day moving average is $245.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $60.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.54%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

