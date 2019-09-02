UNIVERSAL CASH Trading Down 21.5% Over Last 7 Days (UCASH)

UNIVERSAL CASH (CURRENCY:UCASH) traded 36% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One UNIVERSAL CASH token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C2CX, BTC-Alpha, Exrates and YoBit. Over the last week, UNIVERSAL CASH has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar. UNIVERSAL CASH has a market capitalization of $2.44 million and approximately $37.00 worth of UNIVERSAL CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UNIVERSAL CASH alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009635 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00218420 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.64 or 0.01295251 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000609 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00017845 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00087979 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000395 BTC.

About UNIVERSAL CASH

UNIVERSAL CASH’s launch date was September 9th, 2017. UNIVERSAL CASH’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,351,944,441 tokens. UNIVERSAL CASH’s official Twitter account is @udotcash. UNIVERSAL CASH’s official website is u.cash. The Reddit community for UNIVERSAL CASH is /r/ucash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling UNIVERSAL CASH

UNIVERSAL CASH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BTC-Alpha, C2CX and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIVERSAL CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNIVERSAL CASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNIVERSAL CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNIVERSAL CASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNIVERSAL CASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.