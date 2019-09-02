Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12,691.1% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,827,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,409,000 after purchasing an additional 11,735,488 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 36,141,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,896,676 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 31,324,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,917,488 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $363,687,000. Finally, LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.09. 7,497,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,791,663. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.96. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.74 and a 1 year high of $43.99.

