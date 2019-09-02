Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 733,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,578 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $95,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

VBR traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $124.37. 294,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,937. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.42. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $107.57 and a 1-year high of $143.18.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

