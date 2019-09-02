Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is LPL Financial LLC’s Largest Position

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,374,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 392,164 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 4.6% of LPL Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.83% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $2,157,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33,562.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,813,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,319,000 after buying an additional 5,795,924 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 11,941,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527,187 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $414,682,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $94,459,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $90,282,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $149.04. 2,267,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,860,920. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $119.35 and a 1-year high of $154.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.99 and a 200-day moving average of $147.30.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

