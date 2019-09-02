Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veeco Instruments Inc. is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and support of thin film process equipment, primarily sold to make electronic devices. Veeco’s process equipment solutions enable the manufacture of LEDs, power electronics, hard drives, MEMS and wireless chips. They are the market leader in MOCVD, MBE, Ion Beam and other advanced thin film process technologies. The Company’s portfolio of technology solutions focus on market areas, including Lighting, Display & Power Electronics; Advanced Packaging, micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) & radio frequency (RF); Scientific & Industrial, and Data Storage. The Company’s System products include Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition Systems, Precision Surface Processing Systems, Ion Beam Etch and Deposition Systems, Molecular Beam Epitaxy Systems, and Other Deposition and Industrial Products. The Company’s original name Veeco stood for Vacuum Electronic Equipment Company. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VECO. ValuEngine raised Veeco Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Veeco Instruments from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.25.

VECO stock opened at $9.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $458.37 million, a PE ratio of -231.50 and a beta of 1.24. Veeco Instruments has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.71.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 44.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $97.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Veeco Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Veeco Instruments will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VECO. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 720.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,759,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178,877 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,243,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 887,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,842,000 after acquiring an additional 180,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 133,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,634,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,720,000 after acquiring an additional 116,207 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

