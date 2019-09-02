Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,723 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $15,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 81,823 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,457 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 8,169 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 203,456 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $11,438,000 after buying an additional 56,001 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 115,848 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after buying an additional 14,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $765,000. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

VZ traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,215,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,458,454. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.23. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $61.58. The stock has a market cap of $239.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $76,285.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,896.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 4,047 shares of company stock worth $230,288 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

