Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Lessened by Shamrock Asset Management LLC

Shamrock Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,566 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Shamrock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 271.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,966 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $75,557.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,362.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,047 shares of company stock valued at $230,288. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on VZ. Citigroup downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.55.

VZ stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.16. The company had a trading volume of 9,215,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,458,454. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $61.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $239.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.23.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

