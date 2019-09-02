VIBE (VIBE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $228,883.00

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. VIBE has a market cap of $3.99 million and $228,883.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIBE token can now be bought for $0.0153 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and HitBTC. Over the last week, VIBE has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010108 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00224813 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.97 or 0.01331497 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000158 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00018443 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00090121 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00021938 BTC.

VIBE Profile

VIBE’s launch date was July 25th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VIBE Token Trading

VIBE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

