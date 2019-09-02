Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires 475 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EULAV Asset Management lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 71,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,788,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $712,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 44,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $133.52. The company had a trading volume of 58,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.13. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.69 and a 12-month high of $137.15.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The business had revenue of $126.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.86 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.39, for a total transaction of $81,369.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $328,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,803 shares of company stock worth $3,067,830 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.20.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

