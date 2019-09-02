Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 12,899 Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECPG. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 615.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000.

Encore Capital Group stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.90. 105,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,763. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.14.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $346.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Encore Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

