Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 1.4% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 18,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,309,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 2.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 760,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,941,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 8.8% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. now owns 69,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 7.7% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 252,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,889,000 after purchasing an additional 18,071 shares during the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James restated an “average” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in a report on Friday, July 19th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, CIBC restated an “average” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in a report on Monday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.33.

Shares of ASR stock traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $147.39. 60,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,965. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a 1-year low of $127.95 and a 1-year high of $212.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.57.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $212.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.72 million. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 14.65%. Research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

