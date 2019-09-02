Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New $360,000 Investment in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rollins by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,551,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $701,329,000 after acquiring an additional 276,470 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,660,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,992 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,962,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,015 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,686,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,771,000 after purchasing an additional 313,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,959,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,695 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.87.

Shares of NYSE ROL traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,136,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,366. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $43.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.84.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.88 million. Rollins had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 31.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.15%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

