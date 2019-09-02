Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New $459,000 Investment in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATRI. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atrion by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 132,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,305,000 after purchasing an additional 38,912 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atrion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,594,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atrion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,662,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Atrion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,394,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atrion by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRI traded up $4.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $777.15. 8,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,998. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89 and a beta of 0.27. Atrion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $624.00 and a fifty-two week high of $948.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $764.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $832.42.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 23.14%. The company had revenue of $40.10 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is an increase from Atrion’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

ATRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Atrion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Atrion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

