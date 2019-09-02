Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UVE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Universal Insurance in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in Universal Insurance by 137.5% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Universal Insurance in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Universal Insurance by 1,365.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Universal Insurance by 11.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Universal Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

In related news, CEO Stephen Donaghy purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.61 per share, for a total transaction of $266,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 511,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,623,867.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sean P. Downes purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.91 per share, with a total value of $86,730.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,430,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,362,491.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 23,600 shares of company stock worth $655,141 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UVE traded up $0.80 on Monday, reaching $25.00. The stock had a trading volume of 619,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,562. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.57 and a 1 year high of $50.50. The company has a market capitalization of $854.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also provides personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

