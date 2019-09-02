Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 4,190 Shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 56.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,190 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eastgroup Properties were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the second quarter worth $1,520,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 1.1% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,544,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the second quarter worth $5,544,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 81.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 43,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,993,000 after buying an additional 19,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 4.8% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 12,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastgroup Properties alerts:

EGP stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $124.52. The company had a trading volume of 225,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,163. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.24. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $87.69 and a 1-year high of $125.62.

The business also recently declared a 0.72000 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.67%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EGP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Eastgroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eastgroup Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.65.

In other Eastgroup Properties news, insider Brent Wood sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $398,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,428,474.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director H C. Bailey, Jr. sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $60,995.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,397.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,682 shares of company stock valued at $563,717. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eastgroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastgroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastgroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.