Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Inphi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Inphi by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,652,000 after purchasing an additional 25,224 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Inphi during the first quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Inphi by 129.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Inphi during the first quarter valued at approximately $727,000.

In other news, VP Charles Roach sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total transaction of $121,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,909,297.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Edmunds sold 10,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $507,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,764,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,141 shares of company stock worth $3,477,630. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IPHI traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.19. 895,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,566. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.01. Inphi Co. has a twelve month low of $29.56 and a twelve month high of $66.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.35 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.43. Inphi had a negative net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Inphi’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Inphi Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America set a $68.00 target price on shares of Inphi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Inphi from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities set a $30.00 price target on shares of Inphi and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Inphi from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Inphi from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

