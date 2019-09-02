Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ WSBF opened at $16.59 on Friday. Waterstone Financial has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.45 million, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.66.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSBF. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 169.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 719.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,721 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.