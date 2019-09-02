Wealthsource Partners LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,717,000. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period.

BND traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.10. 2,607,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,728,146. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.81. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $77.46 and a 52-week high of $85.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

