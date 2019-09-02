Wealthsource Partners LLC Invests $957,000 in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GDX. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $63,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

GDX stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.86. The stock had a trading volume of 30,875,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,575,559. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.89. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $17.28 and a 52-week high of $30.81.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.