Weed (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Trading Down 3%

Shares of Weed Inc (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.41, 50,795 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 55% from the average session volume of 112,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.81.

About Weed (OTCMKTS:BUDZ)

WEED, Inc focuses on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human diseases primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as United Mines, Inc and changed its name to WEED, Inc in February 2015. WEED, Inc was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Weed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.