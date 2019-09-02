Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $354.41 Million

Equities analysts expect that Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) will post $354.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Weight Watchers International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $360.80 million and the lowest is $343.20 million. Weight Watchers International posted sales of $365.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Weight Watchers International will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Weight Watchers International.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $369.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.11 million. Weight Watchers International had a net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

WW has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised shares of Weight Watchers International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.50 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weight Watchers International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Weight Watchers International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. SunTrust Banks set a $27.00 target price on shares of Weight Watchers International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Weight Watchers International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.50 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

In other Weight Watchers International news, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $116,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WW traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $29.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 989,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,227,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.06. Weight Watchers International has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $80.30.

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

