Wentworth Resources (LON:WEN) Trading Down 2.5%

Wentworth Resources PLC (LON:WEN) traded down 2.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 19.50 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 19.50 ($0.25), 57,500 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20 ($0.26).

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wentworth Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 20.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $36.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48.

In other news, insider Katherine Roe bought 91,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £20,166.52 ($26,351.13).

About Wentworth Resources (LON:WEN)

Wentworth Resources plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of natural gas and other hydrocarbons. Its principal assets include the Rovuma onshore block covering an area of approximately 2,500 square kilometers located in northern Mozambique; and the Mnazi Bay concession covering an area of approximately 756 square kilometers situated in south-eastern Tanzania.

