Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.77

Where Food Comes From Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFCF) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.77 and traded as low as $1.75. Where Food Comes From shares last traded at $1.78, with a volume of 1,119 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $45.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.83.

Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 4.34%.

About Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF)

Where Food Comes From, Inc provides verification and certification solutions for the agriculture, livestock, and food industries in the United States. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims made about livestock, crops, and other food products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and Web-based information sharing and education.

