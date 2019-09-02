William Blair Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,997,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 842,354 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 7.34% of Portola Pharmaceuticals worth $135,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PTLA. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period.

Get Portola Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PTLA shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 target price on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Shares of PTLA stock traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $29.06. The stock had a trading volume of 514,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,306. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 453.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.34. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.18. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $37.95.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $28.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.42 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 352.12% and a negative net margin of 379.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 608.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.61) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Hollings Renton sold 5,000 shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,194 shares in the company, valued at $545,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.