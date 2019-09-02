William Blair Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,282,842 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,990 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Godaddy were worth $160,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Godaddy by 157.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 9,953 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Godaddy by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 269,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,256,000 after buying an additional 14,601 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Godaddy by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Godaddy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $955,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Godaddy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 655,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,281,000 after buying an additional 16,409 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Godaddy alerts:

NYSE GDDY traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.34. The stock had a trading volume of 835,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,721. Godaddy Inc has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $84.97. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.54, a P/E/G ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Godaddy had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $737.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Godaddy Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Godaddy from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on Godaddy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks set a $90.00 target price on Godaddy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Godaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Godaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.89.

In other Godaddy news, CEO Scott Wagner sold 7,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $533,180.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,408,260.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 2,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $195,275.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,790,990.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,867 shares of company stock valued at $2,559,131 over the last ninety days. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Godaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Godaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.