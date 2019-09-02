William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $219.57 Million Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 983,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,512 shares during the quarter. Vail Resorts comprises about 0.9% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $219,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 51.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,563,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,766,000 after acquiring an additional 530,235 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth $48,145,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 24.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,091,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,606,000 after acquiring an additional 215,880 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 12,849.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 161,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,116,000 after acquiring an additional 160,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,491,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,493,000 after acquiring an additional 137,749 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $261.00 target price on Vail Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.18.

NYSE MTN traded down $2.04 on Monday, reaching $236.28. The company had a trading volume of 155,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,993. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $237.94 and its 200-day moving average is $223.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.60 and a 52 week high of $302.76.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $958.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.39 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Patricia A. Campbell sold 6,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total value of $1,514,693.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,944,191.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Katz sold 64,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.95, for a total value of $15,056,570.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 425,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,747,841.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

