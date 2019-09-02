William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $351.48 Million Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,356,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management makes up approximately 1.5% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.74% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $351,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 862.1% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 233.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 403.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, Director Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $45,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Brookfield Asset Management stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,060,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,265. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.83 and its 200 day moving average is $47.58. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 1-year low of $36.58 and a 1-year high of $52.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $16.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%.

BAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

