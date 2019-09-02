William Blair Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 59,865 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $115,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CP. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 287.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 39.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 81.5% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 787.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CP. Loop Capital downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bank Financial downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $233.71 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. TheStreet downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.62.

CP stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $240.75. 389,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,160. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 1 year low of $167.48 and a 1 year high of $247.52.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 30.40%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.634 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 22.68%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

