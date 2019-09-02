William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 20,493 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,562,187 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,493 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.27% of Aspen Technology worth $194,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,735,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,475,000 after buying an additional 16,722 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,747,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,228,000 after purchasing an additional 18,610 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,244,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,785,000 after purchasing an additional 48,513 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 0.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 765,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 8.8% in the first quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 587,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,264,000 after purchasing an additional 47,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology stock traded up $0.58 on Monday, reaching $133.20. 172,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,855. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.54. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.84 and a twelve month high of $142.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.66.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $195.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.71 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 43.91% and a return on equity of 60.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AZPN shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up previously from $146.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Aspen Technology from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.43.

In other Aspen Technology news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.80, for a total value of $406,569.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,150 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

