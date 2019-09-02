William Hill’s (WMH) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of William Hill (LON:WMH) in a report released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WMH. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of William Hill in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.72) price objective on shares of William Hill in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on William Hill in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on shares of William Hill in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.07) price objective on shares of William Hill in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 235 ($3.07).

William Hill stock opened at GBX 178.20 ($2.33) on Friday. William Hill has a twelve month low of GBX 128.45 ($1.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 266.70 ($3.48). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 158.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 156.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 332.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.64.

William Hill (LON:WMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The gambling company reported GBX 5.30 ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 5.10 ($0.07) by GBX 0.20 ($0.00). Sell-side analysts predict that William Hill will post 1639.0000334 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.66 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. William Hill’s payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

About William Hill

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

