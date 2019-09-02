Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target Cut to $32.00

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WMB. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Williams Companies from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Argus downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Williams Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.08.

WMB opened at $23.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.56. Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $30.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Williams Companies will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.41%.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Chazen bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.93 per share, with a total value of $239,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,618.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $94,400.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,933.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 44,000 shares of company stock worth $1,028,200 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 360.6% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 205.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 277.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

