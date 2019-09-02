Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price objective raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $76.00 price target on Williams-Sonoma and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America set a $45.00 price target on Williams-Sonoma and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a hold rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a hold rating to an accumulate rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $65.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.86. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $45.01 and a 52-week high of $72.49.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.05%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Marta Benson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.60, for a total value of $308,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,957.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $105,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,773.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSM. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,772,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $505,218,000 after acquiring an additional 177,769 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 16.7% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 106,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after acquiring an additional 15,259 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at about $757,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 5.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

