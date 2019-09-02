WisdomTree International Multifactor Fund (NYSEARCA:DWMF) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of WisdomTree International Multifactor Fund (NYSEARCA:DWMF) were up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.21 and last traded at $24.26, approximately 950 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 7,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.15.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.81.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree International Multifactor Fund stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree International Multifactor Fund (NYSEARCA:DWMF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Signaturefd LLC owned about 0.27% of WisdomTree International Multifactor Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

