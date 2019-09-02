Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Shares Sold by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The cut its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,075 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 100.0% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on XEL. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE XEL traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,655,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,217,150. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.15. Xcel Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $46.01 and a 1 year high of $64.91.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%.

In other news, EVP Scott M. Wilensky sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $925,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Frenzel sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $257,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,990 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

