XMax (XMX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.03 Million

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded up 17.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 2nd. XMax has a market cap of $26.28 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, XMax has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. One XMax token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, Hotbit, DDEX and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00038554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.66 or 0.04632202 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000202 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000069 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

XMax Token Profile

XMX is a token. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,045,575,614 tokens. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com.

XMax Token Trading

XMax can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, CryptoBridge, FCoin, Graviex, DDEX, Hotbit, ABCC, OTCBTC and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XMax using one of the exchanges listed above.

