XP Power (LON:XPP) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,294.64

XP Power Ltd. (LON:XPP) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,294.64 and traded as low as $2,270.00. XP Power shares last traded at $2,270.00, with a volume of 3,314 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XP Power in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

The firm has a market cap of $436.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,148.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,294.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.37.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a GBX 18 ($0.24) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from XP Power’s previous dividend of $17.00. XP Power’s dividend payout ratio is 0.66%.

XP Power Company Profile (LON:XPP)

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, design and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, including open-frame, enclosed, desktop, configurable, and DIN rail power supplies; DC-DC converters; LED drivers; high voltage power supplies; and EMI filters.

