Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) to Announce -$0.86 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) will post earnings per share of ($0.86) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.10). Aerie Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.73) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($2.60). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($0.73). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.60 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.52% and a negative net margin of 478.81%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho set a $63.00 price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

AERI stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.66. 652,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,982. The stock has a market cap of $995.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $20.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.52.

In related news, major shareholder Foresite Capital Fund Ii, L.P. purchased 46,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.45 per share, with a total value of $1,082,287.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foresite Capital Management Ii purchased 189,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.43 per share, for a total transaction of $4,630,828.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 440,708 shares of company stock worth $10,625,713. Insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AERI. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2,330.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 134.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

