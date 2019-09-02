Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) Will Post Earnings of $2.73 Per Share

Brokerages expect Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.73 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.71 and the highest is $2.75. Jones Lang LaSalle reported earnings of $3.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full-year earnings of $12.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.86 to $12.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $13.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.72 to $13.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share.

JLL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.23 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.91.

NYSE:JLL traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $134.05. The stock had a trading volume of 293,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,171. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.75. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1-year low of $119.79 and a 1-year high of $173.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.3% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 32.4% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 62.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.3% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

