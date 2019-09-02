Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.20 Million

Analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) will announce sales of $49.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $50.80 million and the lowest is $48.20 million. Lakeland Financial reported sales of $48.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full year sales of $198.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $195.20 million to $201.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $207.64 million, with estimates ranging from $201.90 million to $213.04 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lakeland Financial.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.78 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 16.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LKFN shares. ValuEngine raised Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

In other news, Director M Scott Welch acquired 10,000 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.51 per share, with a total value of $425,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,907 shares in the company, valued at $81,066.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 10,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $473,109.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,859,296.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $468,290 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 316.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 101.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 30.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LKFN traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.33. The stock had a trading volume of 31,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,681. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.91. Lakeland Financial has a twelve month low of $37.79 and a twelve month high of $49.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.34%.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Financial (LKFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.